EPA Warned by Senators That Biofuel Reductions Could Hurt Local Farmers

From Iowa’s Senate delegation as well as from former federal environmental officials in Washington, warnings are being issued about where the Environmental Protection Agency is headed under the guidance of Scott Pruitt.

Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both R-Iowa, were to meet with Pruitt on Tuesday, asking him to stop the agency’s plans to cut production of biofuels in 2018.

Elgie Holstein, a former associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said proposed cuts to the EPA will hurt Americans from all walks of life.

President Trump and EPA Administrator Pruitt have said they want to eliminate burdensome regulations, arguing that they hamper businesses. The House voted in September to fund EPA at its lowest level in decades. The full Appropriations Committee was scheduled to vote on the budget proposal last week.

Holstein, who now serves as senior director for strategic planning at the Environmental Defense Fund, said they’ve put together a publicly available document called “Pruitt’s Playbook” which, they say, shows the motives and planned movements of the EPA.

Eric Schaeffer, executive director for the Environmental Integrity Project, argued that Pruitt’s goal is simple:

Grassley has said that if Pruitt’s plans to cut biofuels go through, they would hurt rural America. “Pruitt’s Playbook” is online at edf.org.