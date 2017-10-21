NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: DNR Campaigns for More Hunters

Hunter numbers in Iowa have been steadily dropping for years and a new campaign from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources aims to reverse the trend. Megan Wisecup, the DNR’s hunter education administrator, says the effort called “Let’s Go Hunting” is targeting several different groups.

The state is also hoping to encourage more beginners to give hunting a shot.

The top reason someone tries hunting is typically because they received an invitation from an experienced hunter, often a parent, family member or adult mentor, but Iowa’s hunter numbers are still sliding.

The campaign includes videos that showcase why people hunt, along with a webpage and a social media photo contest, among other components. The campaign will also promote hunter education, the Apprentice License, and hunting-related links and applications, including the DNR’s online license sales site.