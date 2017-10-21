NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Area is in the Midst of the Top Months for Car and Deer Collisions

Motorists in northern Iowa have been dealing with farm machinery in the roadways since the end of September, but now with the harvest in full swing in the area and across the state, there is another obstacle on the road, particularly near harvested corn fields. Kevin Baskins, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says both November and December are one of the most dangerous months of the year for car versus deer collisions.

In addition, Baskins says deer aren’t immune to the thought that the corn fields might be more plentiful on the other side of the road.

According to Iowa Department of Transportation statistics, most car-deer crashes happen during harvest season in October, November and December. The month of June is usually fourth on the list. Baskins says deer are usually on the move at daybreak and sunset, so those are the times when most crashes occur.