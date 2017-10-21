Fall Allergies Are Becoming Problematic

While springtime is the worst time of year for most Iowans who suffer from allergies, thousands are also struggling this fall with sneezing fits, itchy eyes and runny noses. Allergist Dr. Leiana Oswald says about one in every four north Iowans have seasonal allergies which are spiking now as the leaves start to change color and drop.

On the plus side, it’s much easier and cheaper now to keep seasonal allergies under control with medication.

It may be difficult on sunny fall days when temperatures are in the 60s and 70s, but staying inside can be a big help for allergy sufferers.

She suggests making an effort to keep your clothes pollen-free and to shower often. Avoid drying clothes on a line outside as pollen like ragweed can stick to them. Change your clothes after you’ve been outside. Taking a shower before bed will also help keep allergens out of your hair, off your body and out of your bed.