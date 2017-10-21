SATUDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Walleye are Fair, Yellow and White Bass are Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

Urban Trout Lakes – fun for everyone

Grab your neighbors, friends and kids and experience the thrill of trout fishing this fall at an urban trout lake near you. DNR fisheries staff will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at 17 locations across Iowa in October and November.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Bluegill – Good: Action is fast; pick up bluegill just about anywhere along the shoreline in 2- to 5-feet of water. Use a small jig tipped with live bait or a small piece of crawler fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier, the west stone pier, and the inlet bridge. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig with a minnow in 2- to 6-feet of water along Ice House Point, the floating dock and the stone piers in Town Bay. Walleye– Fair: Use live bait fished along the Ice House Point shoreline and near the outlet in the east basin. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures, twisters, or live bait to catch largemouth bass just about anywhere along the shoreline. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch have been picked up in Town Bay and on the north side of the lake.

Brushy Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler in 5- to 15-feet of water. Drift near deep structure, drop-offs and weed lines. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig in 10- to 15-feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Throw topwater lures, weedless baits, spinners and plastic worms along weed lines, near cover and wood structure. Fish deeper for larger fish. Pick up small fish in the shallows. Muskellunge – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair:Use twisters, live bait and plastics that mimic a shad. Most action has been from shore. Try the Chautauqua Jetty and near the inlet of the lake In the evenings. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, twisters or live bait fished from shore.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try areas with rocky structure and along weed lines in 2- to 6-feet of water near the jetties, the fish house and the dam. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow under a bobber. Expect 6- to 9-inch fish.

Surface water temperatures in area lakes are in the mid 50’s. Shore fishing is good in most of our area lakes.For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Clear Lake

The water temperature is 59 degrees. Yellow Bass – Good: Drift a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or cut bait in 8- to 10-feet of water until you find fish. Try also near the rock reefs. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig and minnow near the rock reefs. Shore anglers are having success fishing off the jetties and docks after sunset. White Bass – Good: Use jigs and minnows. Shore anglers are having success fishing off the jetties in the early morning.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on a variety of baits. With the clear water, the best bite is during low light periods.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits. Yellow Perch – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler near the vegetation.

For information in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





Center Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report good walleye activity along the south shore after dusk. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs by the docks; decent numbers of large crappies are being caught.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Yellow bass are very active in shallow; use tube jigs. Walleye – Good: The walleye bite is starting to pick up on the rock points.

Five Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Lots of yellow bass are being caught. Channel Catfish – Good: Large amounts of big channel catfish are prevalent in the lake.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye activity has picked up after dark. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Lots of good sized perch are being caught, with some measuring up to 12-inches.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Angler acceptable bluegill are being caught in the bays. Black Crappie– Excellent: Crappie are very active right outside of the weed lines.

West Swan Lake S.W.M.A.

Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of crappie in the lake.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.



NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

The Cedar River is slowly falling after last week’s rain. Use this opportunity to get out and play before the cold weather sets in. Walleye – Use a jig tipped with a long piece of worm or minnow in deeper pools and around brush piles near evening.

Decorah District Streams

All stream stockings are unannounced in October. All streams continue to be stocked. Trout streams are in good condition. Trout spawning season is upon us. Walk carefully around freshly cleared areas in streams; these are trout nests or “redds”. Many streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright clothing when not stalking a trout. Brook Trout – Good: Vibrant colors abound on spawning fish. A variety of small mayflies are hatching mid-afternoon. Use a dry fly for insects hatching off the water surface. Use a nymph or scud dropper for subsurface critters. Brown Trout – Excellent: Fall rains will put the browns in a feeding frenzy. Use a hopper pattern in pastured or open areas. In wooded areas in the morning, use #22-24 trico patterns. In the evening, use #18-20 blue wing olive patterns. Rainbow Trout – Good: Freshly stocked trout are hitting a variety of lures and baits. Drift a feathered spinner along an undercut bank. Always leave gates and fences as you find them.

Lake Hendricks

Lake Hendricks is an electric motor only lake. Black Crappie – Good: Troll over rock mounds with a jig tipped with minnow or spinnerbait. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait or jig with a twistertail and a slow retrieve near brush piles and downed trees. Bluegill– Good: Try a small jig tipped with a small piece of nightcrawler or spike.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Lake clarity is excellent at 4- to 5-feet. Anglers will notice recent fish habitat improvements in the lake including spawning beds, shoreline rip-rap, and submersed concrete culverts.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Few people have been out. Water levels have dropped and clarity is improving after last week’s rain. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a worm or baits imitating larger minnows or suckers in eddies and current seams.

Volga Lake

Duck season is open and hunters are on the water. All water to the campground and restroom at the boat ramp is shut off for the season. Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll along the dam. Use a jig tipped with a minnow in 10- to 12 feet of water.

A cold front will pass through the area Friday evening, bringing rain on Saturday. Frost is not likely. Leaf color peaks this weekend. Area streams and rivers are in excellent condition. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is 11.7 feet and is predicted to gradually recede about a foot. Water temperature is near 57 degrees. Army Road at New Albin remains closed due to high water. Bluegill – Fair: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are still being caught in the swifter current areas along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth fishing is improving with reports of many 2-3 pound fish being caught with a worm harness along the riprap near the Black Hawk bridge. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Try soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side-channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is peaking around 21 feet and is predicted to gradually fall over the next week. Water temperature is 57 degrees at the lock and dam. The road to Sny Magill ramp remains closed due to high water. Bluegill – Fair Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or stinkbait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are still being caught in the swifter current areas along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use live bait or artificials along rocky shorelines with good current. Best bite is towards evening. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Try soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Mississippi River at Guttenberg is cresting around 12 feet and is predicted to gradually fall next week. Water temperature is 53 degrees at the Lock and Dam. Lock gates remain raised this week. Bluegill – Fair: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are still being caught in the swifter current areas along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use live bait or artificials along rocky shorelines with good current. Best bite is towards evening. Largemouth Bass -Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Use soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side-channels. Bertom Lake area has been picking up.

Upper Mississippi water levels have peaked and are expected to gradually recede this week. Many ramps are still under water, but should return to normal in about a week. Water clarity is fair with some debris still floating. Cooler temperatures will move fish toward their winter holes, but they may be hard to find with increased current. Water temperature has fallen into the mid 50’s this week.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels have peaked and have started to drop. Current water levels are 11.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 13.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is near 59 degrees. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker and worm rig works best. White Crappie – Fair: Fall is the best time to catch crappies on the Mississippi River, but panfish have not been biting the best in recent weeks. Look for them along log jams in backwater sloughs. Walleye – Fair: : Use crankbaits or jigs along sandy banks. Fish are holding tight to the shorelines. Bluegill – Slow: Rapidly changing conditions have made bluegills somewhat hard to find. Smallmouth Bass – Good:Throw spinners or small crankbaits around rocky areas with strong current in the evenings. Floating weeds along the rock lines are causing issues getting to the smallmouths. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Bass are on the wood in deeper sloughs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught in backwater areas on minnows by anglers fishing for bluegills or crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels have peaked and have started to recede. Current water level at Bellevue Lock and Dam is 12.4 feet and is expected to drop a foot this upcoming week. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is 60 degrees in the main channel. The Bellevue DNR ramp and other small ramps on Pool 13 have minor flooding and debris on them. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy white lures. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use egg sinker and worm rigs. Drum bite in all types of river conditions. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits or jigs fished close to bank on sandy areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Throw crank baits or spinners near rock piles with strong current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worm rigs in log piles in larger backwater and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some fish are on the weed edges while others are close to woody debris in the deeper sloughs. Black Crappie – Slow: Fall is a great time to fish for crappies. It has been slow, but expect it to improve. Use small minnows in the woody snags in backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are currently peaking and are expected to recede this week. Gauge readings are 9.6 feet at Fulton, 12.3 feet at Camanche and 6.9 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is 60 degrees in main channel. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are on the wood in side channel sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are biting on worm rigs. Catch drum in nearly all moderate current areas. Walleye – Good: Some nice walleyes have been reported from Pool 14 all year. Fish are tight to the bank in this higher water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try along rock piles with current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worms and bobbers along vegetation lines. Changing conditions make it hard to consistently find bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are peaking; expect it to begin receding this upcoming week. Water clarity is getting better, but still poor. Water temperature is near 60 degrees in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite well this time of year. Put them on ice immediately if you are going to clean them. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouths along rock lines with strong current.

Water levels have peaked this week and levels are starting to drop throughout the district. Expect water to drop a foot or more during the week. The water temperature has dropped to 60 degrees. Some ramps have minor flooding. Aquatic vegetation is floating in the River, so do your best to clean your boats and trailers and not transport vegetation to other bodies of water. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities is 11.85 feet and is forecast to begin falling over the weekend. Walleye – Slow: Use jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan Slough. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan slough. White Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being caught in the backwaters. Use jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics around brush piles in the Andalusia Island complex, Sunset Marina or Credit Island.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine is 10.85 feet and is currently forecasted to begin falling over the weekend. The gates are out of the water at the dam. The ramp at Big Timber (The Breaks) is closed due to high water. White Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters and side channels. Bluegill– No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Use worms or waxworms under a bobber along brush piles. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing information for this pool this week with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 12.04 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is forecasted to reach 12.2 feet. Current predictions have river stage starting to fall over the weekend. The gates are out of the water at the dam. As of Wednesday(10/18) the Toolsboro ramp is still open. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and flowing side channels around brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or plastics in New Boston Bay. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing reports with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 7.94 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecasted to reach 8.1 feet. Current predictions have river stage beginning to fall over the weekend. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the side channels and backwaters around brush piles.Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing information for this pool.

River stages have been on the rise the past few days with the recent heavy rains. Current forecasts have river stages beginning to drop over the weekend. Main channel water temperature is 57-58 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been tough with the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The numbers of boats in the parking lot has tripled in the last week. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are working their way into shallow water; look for them in the habitat out in 5- to 6-feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are working their way into shallow water; still out a little ways from shore.

Deep Lakes

Water temperature was 63 degrees last Thursday. Water clarity was 8 feet. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are in the vegetation beds out in 4- to 5-feet of water hiding from the bass. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are still out in deeper water around the brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The bass are cruising the outer edges of the weed beds out in 4- to 5-feet of water hunting bluegills.

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be on Oct. 28th at 10 am. 1000 rainbow trout will be released at that time. 100 will be tagged for prizes.

Lake Belva Deer

Water continues to cool off. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching some really nice bluegills = in 4- to 5-feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies in 4- to 5-feet of water. Target the tops of the mounds at the upper end of the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish continue to feed fairly heavily. Try in the rock along the dam, and where any of the feeder creeks enter the lake.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is down to 60 degrees. Water is still a little muddy after last Saturday’s heavy rains, but is not too bad. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are just over the tops of the rock piles and brush piles that have 4- to 5-feet of water over them. Black Crappie– Good: Crappies are a little reluctant to come into shallow water; most are being caught in 8- to 10-feet of water around the habitat. Bluegill – Good:Lots of nice bluegills are hanging out in the brush piles in 4- to 6-feet of water; some are in shallow in 1.5 feet of water.

Lake Geode

The draining of the lake has begun. The rate of drop is very slow more work will be done to increase the rate of drop to one foot a day sometime next week. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lake of the Hills

The fall trout release was last Saturday. Even with the heavy rain, there was a fairly good turnout and good numbers of trout were caught. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were being caught on bobber and worm or Powerbait on Saturday. There are still plenty of trout to be caught as 2000 were stocked. Bluegill – Good: Lots of bluegills were being caught during the trout release. Most were in fairly close to shore and were hitting on bobber and worm.

Lost Grove Lake

Cooler temperatures are getting the fish to bite. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are running the edges of the weed beds; use a small jig or worm and bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are starting to work in closer to the shallows, a change from last week when they were still out in deeper water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Last Saturday’s rains brought the river up about a foot; probably still not enough to use jon boats, but canoes and kayaks won’t have any problems. Channel Catfish – Fair: Won’t be long before these fish will be on their way to their overwintering sights.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release will be on Oct. 28th with trout fishing beginning at 1:00 pm. 1000 trout will be released with 200 being tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout fishing will pick up next weekend when the truck from Manchester arrives with the trout for the fall release.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as of 10/19 is 685.6′ and is slowly rising. It is predicted to hold at 685.8′ through the end of the month, and then begin rising again. Black Crappie – Good: Use bright jigs or minnows along rock bluffs or over brush piles. White Crappie – Good: Try bright jigs or minnows along rock bluffs or over brush piles.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Lake Macbride

All sized motors may be operated at no-wake speed (5 mph). Water temperatures this week were in the low 60’s. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits during the day, and cast them shallower towards evening. There are a lot of 13- to 15-inch fish with some larger ones mixed in. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows over brush piles to catch 10- to 12-inch crappie. The causeway and to the east has been a popular area.

Otter Creek Lake

The water is a little low and green yet. Yellow Bass – Good: Try small jigs, spinners or live bait. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around brush.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.





Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around underwater structure. Use a chunk of nightcrawler if fish get picky. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and crankbaits around the fishing jetties and brush piles.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with live bait in the flooded timber. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Walleye – Slow: Use nightcrawlers along the dam and other rip-rapped areas. Try also a minnow and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with live bait around structure in 4-to 6-feet of water. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the shorelines and around the jetties. Use a rubber worm among the vegetated areas and around deep structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or spinnerbaits around the brush piles. Slow down the presentation as the water cools. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait around submerged structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish. Black Bullhead – Slow: Try nightcrawlers fished on the lake bottom in about 6 feet of water.

Ottumwa Park Pond East (Trout Pond)

A trout stocking is planned for Friday, Oct. 27th at 11:00 a.m.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.79 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. White Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs around docks and structure. Look for fish to keep moving shallower as the water cools. Channel Catfish– Good: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait in areas where recent rains are flowing into the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles and submerged points. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits around submerged points; look for areas with a variation in depths. Try also trolling nightcrawler rigs.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler in areas along the shoreline with structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits in areas with rip rap or other types of structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.



SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll live bait or cast or troll shallow diving crank baits on the upper end of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or panfish jigs near riprap on the jetties for 9-to 10.5-inch crappies.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll tube jigs and twister or paddle tail jigs 3- to 8-feet down in 10- to 20-feet of water. The middle section of the lake has been the most consistent. Anglers will have to fish through the younger fish that are around 5 inches to find the older 9 inch fish.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting near shoreline vegetation and sunken brush piles throughout the lake.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead shad above the mile long bridge in 6- to 12-feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll twister tail jigs or jigs tipped with minnows. Crappies will be schooled in areas such as the small bays off the main lake and Whitebreast arm, in the Marina Cove and the South Overlook arm.

Fall is an excellent time to target crappies. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Pond fishing has picked up with cooler water temperatures. Always get permission to fish privately owned farm ponds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast a variety of spinner type baits or plastics for fun catch and release fishing. Bluegill – Good: Cast small jigs or crawlers under a bobber to structure and along the shoreline. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait around structure.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good fish population. The lake is 3 feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish any tree pile and along the creek channel to find fish up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift crawlers to catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline and around jetties to find largemouth bass. Greenfield has a good number of 12- to 16- inch bass.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita will provide good fishing this year. Find a large crappie population averaging 9 inches and bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9.5 inches with small jigs tipped power bait or nightcrawlers on the bottom in 12- to 14-feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll or drift small jigs tipped with power bait. Fish are 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass around underwater reefs and vegetation edges. Fish are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake bluegills have gained size and body condition after the mid-summer draw-down in 2016. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper tree piles and vertical jig to catch crappies up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift the open part of the lake for bluegills up to 9 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Expect to catch quality size bluegills again this year at Prairie Rose. Crappies are now averaging 9.5 inches and are healthy fish. The lake also supports a good population of channel catfish and the largemouth bass will provide good catch and release fishing. Bluegill – Fair: Slow troll crawlers to find bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There are many 12 inch bass in the lake that will provide fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig tree piles or slow troll the face of the dam to catch black crappie averaging 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Cast the shoreline and brush piles to catch largemouth of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper brush piles for black crappie up to 10 inches. White Crappie – Fair: The white crappie in Viking are fewer in number, but larger fish (10- to 13-inches).

Fish are more active with cooler water temperatures; get out to your favorite lake for good fall fishing.For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.





Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished along cedar tree brush piles or shallow bays. Walleye – Good: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed or main lake points.

Summit Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches using spinnerbaits fished along cedar tree brush piles, the HWY 25 bridge or rocky shoreline areas.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with crankbaits fished along rocky shoreline areas or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock fields. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 9 inches using using small jigs and minnows fished along cedar tree brush piles and rock piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or waxworm fished near rock piles or fishing jetties. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along main lake points. Walleye – Slow: Walleye of all sizes have been caught with jigs tipped with a minnow or leech fished near rock piles, along the roadbed or along the dam.

Water temperature in Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.



MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Fair: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Good: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Good: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 21.93 ft. /34,000 cfs./57 degrees Fahrenheit (water temperature is up 1 degree from last week). The Missouri River dropped 1.57 feet from last week. Fishing has been fair overall and the weather has been desirable to go fishing on the Missouri River.