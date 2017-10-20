Winnebago Industries Sees Fourth Quarter Growth

Revenues for the Fiscal 2017 fourth quarter ended August 26, 2017, were $454.9 million, an increase of 72.8% compared to $263.3 million for the Fiscal 2016 period. Gross profit was $73.6 million, an increase of 130.9% compared to $31.9 million for the Fiscal 2016 period. Gross profit margin increased 410 basis points, primarily driven by the favorable mix from the accelerated growth in the more profitable Towable segment. Operating income was $43.5 million for the current quarter, an improvement of 130.2% compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Fiscal 2017 fourth quarter net income was $24.9 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, an increase of 89.6% compared to $13.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $47.8 million for the quarter, compared to $18.1 million last year, an increase of 163.4%.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe challenged the employees at Winnebago to build a better and more balanced company.

Full Year Fiscal 2017 Results

Year over year, Fiscal 2017 revenues of $1.547 billion increased 58.6% from $975.2 million in Fiscal 2016. Gross profit improved 280 basis points, primarily due to favorable business mix driven by the addition of Grand Design and the strong growth in the Towable segment overall. Operating income was $125.1 million for Fiscal 2017, an improvement of 90.3% compared to $65.7 million in Fiscal 2016. Net income for Fiscal 2017 was $71.3 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, an increase of 38.1% compared to the $1.68 per diluted share in last fiscal year. Fiscal 2017 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $138.9 million, an increase of 122.9% from $62.3 million in Fiscal 2016.

Significant items related to the Grand Design acquisition that are impacting income before income taxes in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2017 and for the fiscal year:

Additional transaction costs related to the acquisition were minimal in the fourth quarter. For the full year, transaction costs were $6.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, net of tax.

For the fourth quarter, amortization expenses of $2.1 million were recorded related to the definite-lived intangible assets acquired, or $0.04 per diluted share, net of tax. For the full year, amortization expenses of $24.7 million were recorded, or $0.53 per diluted share, net of tax. We expect ongoing amortization expense will be approximately $2.0 million per quarter through Fiscal 2021.

Interest expense of $5.3 million was recorded in the fourth quarter related to the debt associated with the acquisition of Grand Design, or $0.11 per diluted share, net of tax. For the full year, interest expense of $16.8 million was recorded, or $0.36 per diluted share, net of tax.

Motorized

In the fourth quarter, revenues for the Motorized segment were $226.2 million, down 4.4% from the previous year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million, down 31.0% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 210 basis points, primarily driven by pricing adjustments and costs associated with transitioning production to the Company’s Junction City, Oregon facility.

For the full year Fiscal 2017, revenues for the Motorized segment were $861.9 million, down 2.7% from Fiscal 2016. Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $43.9 million, down 23.4% from Fiscal 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 140 basis points due to the same factors noted in the fourth quarter.

Towable

Revenues for the Towable segment were $228.7 million for the quarter, up $202.1 million over the prior year, driven by the addition of $193.4 million in revenue from the Grand Design acquisition and continued strong organic growth in Winnebago-branded Towable products, which increased 33% compared to last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $35.6 million, up $34.8 million over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 1,250 basis points, driven by higher volumes and a favorable product mix, including the addition of Grand Design products within this segment. Margins in the Towable segment were also impacted by a $2.9 million (125 basis points) inventory adjustment in the fourth quarter reflecting an improvement in material usage efficiencies.

For the full year Fiscal 2017, revenues for the Towable segment were $685.2 million, up $595.8 million from Fiscal 2016, driven by the addition of $559.7 million in revenue from the Grand Design acquisition and 40% organic growth in Winnebago-branded Towable products. Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2017 was $94.9 million, up $90.0 million from Fiscal 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 840 basis points for the full year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 26, 2017, the Company had total outstanding debt of $274.6 million ($284.0 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $9.4 million) and working capital of $147.0 million. The debt-to-equity ratio was 62.2% and the current ratio was 1.9 as of the end of the quarter and fiscal year. Cash flow from operations was $29.8 million in the quarter and $97.1 million for the full year, an increase of 42% and 84%, respectively, from the prior period in Fiscal 2016.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On October 18, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 29, 2017, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2017.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On October 18, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program in the amount of $70 million, which is approximately 5% of the Company’s market capitalization as of October 18, 2017.

Mr. Happe continued, “As we head into Fiscal 2018 as a larger, broader, and more profitable organization, we will continue our work to build a company that can generate materially more value in the future. We have very strong brands, and our long-term aspiration is to be the undisputed leader in the market. We are seeing a tremendous amount of interest from dealers and customers in the five new product offerings recently introduced:

Class A Diesel Horizon, offering a fresh interior with contemporary styling unlike any other offering at its price point;

Class A Gas Intent, which strengthens Winnebago’s position in the Class A value segment;

Class B Revel, which is an off-road four-by-four that targets a previously unmet market;

Minnie Plus fifth wheel from our Winnebago-branded Towable division which extends the popular Minnie series into the fifth wheel market with open floor plans, modest weights, and a mid-profile design; and finally,

Reflection fifth wheel, a new half-ton offering from Grand Design that provides maximum towability at a value price point.

As announced last quarter, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a facilities expansion for Grand Design, and good progress has been made on that project, which is scheduled to increase production midway through Fiscal 2018. In addition, we are pleased to announce today that the Board of Directors has recently approved a $12 million facility expansion for our Winnebago-branded Towable division that will add capacity in this fast growing division. We intend to continue to invest in our growth opportunities while seeking to generate strong cash flow to further reduce our debt, keep our balance sheet strong, and fund profitable growth as we work to become the premier outdoor lifestyle company.”