Uncertainty Reigns Ahead of New Health Care Sign-up Period

Americans across the country are grappling with unanswered questions as they prepare to select their health insurance plans when the new sign-up period for the Affordable Care Act begins in two weeks.

The uncertainty is especially pronounced in Iowa, which is seeking last-minute federal approval to revamp its insurance market.

The confusion, of course, is also coming from Washington, where President Donald Trump is pushing to allow the purchase of stripped-down coverage plans and has moved to cut off subsidies that help keep people’s insurance costs down.

In Iowa, the “navigators” and others whose job is to help people understand the health care market are not sure what to tell callers who want to know what to expect.