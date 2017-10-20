Solar Energy Projects May Be Coming to Worth County

The Worth County Board of Supervisors are in discussions with Dairyland Power Cooperative on the possibility of bringing a solar energy project to the county. Socore Energy is currently working on behalf of Dairyland to locate properties that would be suitable for the project. The board has suggested county owned property located on 475th Street where a water tower is located. There are an additional 18 acres adjacent to the county property that may be a good setting for the planned solar array.

Dairyland emphasized to the board that the project is in it’s infancy, however if conditions favor a productive site, the project stands a good chance of going forward. One of the setbacks may the shadow from the water tower on the site. Socore and Dairyland engineers will look into whether there is enough illuminated area not affected by the towers’ shadow to make the project viable.

According to county officials, the solar array stands to give the county additional property tax money among other monetary incentives for the county that would make the project worthwhile for the county.