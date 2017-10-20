Senator Ernst on Northey Approval by Senate Ag Committee

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, issued the following statement after the committee approved the nomination of Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA): “As a fourth generation farmer, Mr. Northey has an innate understanding of our agricultural community and the obstacles our farmers and ranchers face. At his confirmation hearing, Mr. Northey illustrated his extensive knowledge and experience. I’m pleased that our committee sees what a qualified and fitting candidate he is for this position, and I look forward to his full consideration in the Senate.” Mr. Northey’s nomination now heads to the Senate floor.