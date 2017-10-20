KIOW Postseason Volleyball next week

Monday, October 23rd, the Lake Mills Bulldogs open Class 2A Regional play by hosting Saint Ansgar at 7 PM. Coach Jim Boehmer and the Bulldogs are 37-3, while the Saints are 10-13. That match will be live on KIOW at 7 with Orin Harris. The winner advances to the regional semifinal Thursday at 7 pm in Lake Mills, and plays the winner of Central Springs and South Hamilton.

Following that, the North Iowa Bison continue on in regional play as they play host to Rockford. North Iowa is 17-15, while Rockford is 13-14. AJ Taylor will have the play by play from Buffalo Center. The winner advances to the regional semifinal Thursday at 7 pm in Rockford against either Tropoli or North Butler.

Tuesday, the 28-3 Forest City Volleyball team plays host to 27-8 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in 3A Regional semifinal action. Orin Harris will have the play by play from Forest City at 7. The winner advances to the 3A Regional Final at Clear Lake Monday, October 30th at 7 pm. The other 3A semifinal is Clear Lake at Osage.