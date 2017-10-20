Herbert Billman, 97, of Clarion passed away Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Herb Billman will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 24 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233