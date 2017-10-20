GHV Boys qualify for State Cross Country, several Top of Iowa individuals also qualify

SPORTS NEWS OCTOBER 20 2017

Cross Country teams ran their regional and district meets Thursday across Iowa. At Dike, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals claimed the district title, scoring 49 points. The Cardinals were led by district champ Reece Smith, as the junior ran 15:58. Senior Ray Cataldo was 3rd in 16:52, while sophomore Dalton Kelley was 6th in 17:16. South Hamilton was 2nd with 55, and South Hardin 3rd with 96. The GHV girls finished 10th as a team with 228 points. Freshman Abby Christians led with a 9th place finish in 20:34 to qualify for state as an individual. Patty Teggatz of Hampton-Dumont also qualified for state in 20:45.

In Orange City, the Forest City boys team finished 6th with 162 points. Grady Hovenga led the way with a 17th place finish in 17:55. The Forest City girls finished 8th with 194 points. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson won with 31 points. Vicky Chen led the Indians with a 24th place finish in 22:11.

In Class 1A at Eagle Grove, Carson Rygh of Lake Mills qualified for state as an individual, finishing 4th in 17:16. Riley Bauer of North Union was the individual champion in 16:12. Also qualifying for state from the Top of Iowa Conference were Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield, Ellis Regan of Central Springs, Isaac Fettkether of Newman Catholic, Jon Koester of Eagle Grove, and Jordan Boekelman of North Iowa.

On the girls side, a pair of Top of Iowa teams qualified for state, as Eagle Grove finished 2nd with 108 points, while Newman Catholic was 3rd with 119 points. South Winneshiek was champion with 70. Nashua-Plainfield was 4th with 140, Saint Ansgar 5th with 185. Individual Top of Iowa state qualifiers included Sheridan LaCoste of Rockford who was 3rd, Lindsey Davidson of Northwood-Kensett who was 4th, Addy Carlson of Saint Ansgar, who was 6th, and Aubrey Eick of Nashua-Plainfield who was 9th.