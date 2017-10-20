Forest City Education Foundation Fundraiser Date Set

The Forest City Education Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser October 27 from 5-8 pm at Cabin Coffee Company, located on Highway 69.

“We are excited to partner with Forest City’s own Cabin Coffee Company for a fun night of good food, specialty drinks and amazing entertainment,” said Jessica Bruckoff, Forest City Education Foundation Executive Director. “Cabin Coffee will donate all tips from the night and a portion of the proceeds from drink and food sales to the Foundation. We appreciative Cabin Coffee’s support of the Foundation by hosting this fun event. It’s sure to be a great night!”

Cabin Coffee will stay open through the day on October 27, with specials starting at 4:30 pm. From 4:30 to 5:30 pm, frappes and smoothies will be buy one, get one half off. Dinner will be available until close, with specials featuring chili and a hot ham and cheese for $5.43 or chili and a cinnamon roll for $6.23. In addition to these two specials, Cabin Coffee will have their full menu and drink options available to customers until 8 pm.

At 6:30 pm, students from the Forest City High School will perform selections from “The Battle of the Boat,” the musical that open opens November 2, and runs nightly at 7 pm November 3-4. Forest City is the first high school in the United States to perform this musical.

Forest City Education Foundation board members will be at the event to answer any questions about the Foundation and explain how you can help support our Forest City students.

“We really hope for a great turnout to support the Foundation, Cabin Coffee and our students,” Bruckoff said.