Eagle Grove Teen Charged with Threat to School

Shortly after 2PM this afternoon an Eagle Grove High School student notified school officials of a threat that had appeared on a social media site.

The Eagle Grove Schools were in a brief period of lockdown while the credibility of the threat was investigated.

The student responsible for creating the threatening messages was quickly identified.

As a result of an investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Eagle Grove Police Department a 15-year-old Eagle Grove student was charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a felony under Iowa Code and placed into the custody of the Juvenile Court.

“The quick action of a student, proved valuable in identifying the source of this threat,” explained Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer. “The working relationships of local law enforcement and the school districts once again reinforces the commitment of making sure students and staff remain safe at all times.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.