Voter Pre-Registration Deadline Approaching in Winnebago County

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections is issuing a reminder that the voter pre-registration deadline for the November 7, 2015 City Election is October 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm. Voters may register in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. The office will be open Friday, October 27, 2017, until 5:00 pm.

Additional hours open:

Friday, October 27, 2017, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to register and be listed in the election day registers.

Friday, November 3, 2017, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to request Auditor mail out absentee ballots.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017, open 8:00 am to 8:00 pm – Voters may vote by absentee ballot in person at the Auditor’s office from 8:00 am until 11:00 am since the polls do not open until 12:00 pm. Absentee voter returns his/her absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.