Twelve Inducted into Waldorf University Alpha Chi Honor Society

Waldorf University is pleased to announce this year’s inductees into the Alpha Chi Honor Society. Alpha Chi honors those juniors and seniors with high academic achievement who use those gifts in service for others.

This year’s inductees are:

Kristy Brunsvold from Titonka, Iowa, Kassidy Bunger from Wellsburg, Iowa, Marco Collina from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Kerry Curran from Cooper City, Florida, Diana Humble from Stewartville, Minnesota, Nancy Ibarra-Rangel from Denison, Iowa, Nestor Jimenez from Austin, Minnesota, Haley Lawrence from Eldora, Iowa, Bailey Matthaidess from Eldridge, Iowa, Melinda Poehler from Nicollet, Minnesota, Katelynn Ramirez from Davenport, Iowa, and Madison Stenersen from Buffalo Center, Iowa