Kossuth County to Hold a Tillage Field Day

Matt and Joe Bormann, farmers from the LuVerne and Algona area, along with the Kossuth County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a conservation tillage field day. The field day is a come and go event and the point is for farmers and land-owners to see conservation tillage equipment at work. Guests can also tour water way systems Bormanns have installed that virtually eliminate gully erosion. The event is open to the public.

The Bormann brothers started experimenting with strip-tillage in 2011 to decrease fertilizer cost, try new fertilizer products like ESN, and reduce trips across the field. Now the brothers and their father, Mark, have fully adopted strip-till and vertical-till on their acres without seeing yield decreases.

“We want to show people what we do. We are just ordinary guys trying to do a better job farming, and we believe there is a way to add more value to the land and our bottom lines through better soil and water quality,” said Matt Bormann.

The event will take place on Wednesday November 8th from 10am to 4pm in a come and go format. From Algona, participants are asked to travel 6 miles south on Highway 169. They will turn east on blacktop B58 or 150th Street for 1 mile and then south one mile on 130th Avenue. The event will be held on the east side of the road. Lunch will served from 12pm until 1pm with a short presentation at 12:30pm.

Those who are interested should call (515) 368-1226.