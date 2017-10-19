Forest City Announces Housing Incentive Program

The City of Forest City is announcing a new construction incentive program and a rental incentive program. These programs are designed to encourage building and renting within the city limits of Forest City. New Construction Incentive Program The focus of the construction incentive program is to enhance the quality of new housing stock in Forest City by providing ﬁnancial assistance to families to build single family houses that are built for Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) qualiﬁed households. There is a chart at www.forestcityia.com/housing for discussing low to moderate income levels. Approved applicants will receive up to a $20,000 loan for new construction; $10,000 forgivable over 5 years of occupancy and $10,000 loan at 0% interest for 10 years with no penalty for early payoff. Permanent Financing must be through either MBT Bank or TSB Bank.

The intent of the program is to expand housing availability for LMI households New Resident Rental Incentive Program. The purpose of the new resident rental incentive is to assist new residents who are employed full time within Forest City to relocate and live in Forest City according to Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter.

The assistance is up to 25% of monthly rent for 1 year, not to exceed $3,000 per year. Requirements include residents move to Forest City, are employed full time by a Forest City business and have a household income at or below 80% of Winnebago County Median Income. The net rental rate must meet LMI Affordability and the property must not be eligible for Federal Rental Subsidy Programs.

Ruiter said that the city was excited and ready to use the funds generated from the Prairieview Housing Development.

These are the ﬁrst two incentive programs to have been approved by the City Council on September 18, 2017, and will be managed by the Forest City Housing Commission, under the City of Forest City. The Housing Commission was created in August 2017 to design programs for the best use of the LMI funds for the community. The Commission, which consists of eight individuals, is looking at six total programs. According to Ruiter, the Commission is made up of a number of qualified individuals.

