Annual Winnebago Family Fun Night Approaches

Those who are searching for a weekend of family time activities can take advantage of The Winnebago County Family Fall Festival. The events will take place at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson, IA located at 264 Fairgrounds Drive. According to Ashley Throne of the Winnebago County Extension, the event is a weekend affair.

The event normally draws around 200 participants each year and this year is expected to see the same number. The movie night will actually be outdoors and Throne says to come prepared.

Of course, the outdoor movie is dependent on the weather.