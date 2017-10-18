Flu Shots are Available at North Iowa Schools Today

The North Iowa Community School District will make available for a short window, this morning, a flu shot clinic for all those who missed out on the opportunity earlier this year. The clinic will take place in the basement cafeteria of the high school beginning at 9am and continuing until 9:30am. There is a $30 charge to get vaccinated and check may be made payable to the Winnebago County Public Health Department. Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, and Medicaid are being accepted. A receipt will be given for private insurance.

Allison Rice, a nurse with the Winnebago County Public Health Department stated that this would be a good time for those 65 and older to get the Super Flu vaccination.

Iowa Department of Public Health medical director Patty Quinlisk says these vaccines target the influenza virus in two ways.

The state health department recommends the vaccine, in part, because a recent study found almost 25-percent fewer cases of flu in those who got the so-called super dose. Doctor Quinlisk says, however, if your provider doesn’t have it, don’t wait for it.

Although Iowa’s influenza season usually begins in November, the health department has already had reports of a few cases across the state. Quinlisk encourages everyone to get a flu shot every year. The exceptions are infants under six months and those who are allergic to eggs.