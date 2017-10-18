Domestic Violence Awareness Recognized by the Forest City Council

Domestic violence has become a problem in many communities throughout Iowa. In Forest City, the problem is not as severe as it is in major U. S. cities, but that is not keeping the city officials from making a statement to recognize and possible curb the problem.

Bridget Davis of Crisis Intervention Services met with the Forest City Council on Monday night and Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the council signed a proclaimation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic Abuse is defined as the use of violence or aggressive behaviors in order to exert control over their significant other. Most of the domestic violence cases in northern Iowa and across the nation go unreported. Even family members and friends don’t know. However, every three seconds in the United States, someone falls victim to domestic abuse. Although the typical notion of domestic violence involves the male inflicting pain on the female, domestic violence against men is fairly common, especially in a non-physical fashion.

Numerous researchers have compiled statistics on domestic abuse by women on men. Domestic violence against men is typically delivered in a psychological or emotional fashion. Based on the statistical approach used, various studies have found that women are as aggressive, or even more aggressive, than men in their relationships. However, men are for more likely to initiate physical domestic violence on their female counterparts. It has been determined that nearly 3/4ths of all domestic violence murders were inflicted by the male party. The other 25% are committed by women.

What is not known is the exact extent of female on male spousal abuse incidents because men tend to hide or not talk about the abuse levels. Although most cases of domestic violence do not end in death, there are about 2,000 cases nationwide that do.