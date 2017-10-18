Brea Dillavou is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 18 2017

PREP OF THE WEEK OCTOBER 18 2017
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Brea Dillavou helped the Indians go undefeated in 7 matches last week. Monday, Brea had a double double of 30 assists and 10 digs in a straight sets victory over Central Springs. Saturday, Dillavou averaged 13.5 assists and 5.83 digs per match as the Indians defeated Lake Mills, Spencer, Sheldon, Clear Lake, Algona, and Carroll to win the Algona tournament. Congratulations to Forest City senior setter Brea Dillavou, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
Others considered: Cora Holland, Forest City Volleyball; Sergio Suarez, Belmond-Klemme Football; MaCoy Yeakel, West Hancock Football; Cora Holland, Forest City Volleyball;