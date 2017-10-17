Winnebago Supervisors to Discuss Withdrawal from Mental Health Region

In preparation for the sale of the former county jail, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet to discuss what should be done with the remaining contents of the facility and how the sale will be handled. The current proposal is to auction the facility off but keep the tower and transmitter under a rental agreement where the county would pay $1 for a 99 year rent.

Drainage matters will be reviewed at the meeting. This will include a field ditch on private property, the condition of Drainage District 5 Lateral 5, and a tile crossing permit in the Grant Township Section 31. If other drainage matters exist, they may also be addressed by the Auditors Office.

The board will then look into an action being taken by other counties surrounding Winnebago, the withdrawal of the county from the massive 20+ county Mental Health Region or County Social Services group. Currently, Winnebago County pays over $300,000 to Black Hawk County to receive treatment for mental health patients who are residents of Winnebago County. What has been recently uncovered is that Winnebago, Kossuth, Wright, Hancock, and Worth County residents are turned away because of a lack of beds for those patients. Further, there are calls that metropolitan patients are receiving preferential treatment over rural residents. The Winnebago Supervisors are calling for the creation of a separate group of nearby counties into a new region that would treat local patients. This would keep local dollars closer to home along with patients who would not be shipped two or more hours away from home.

The board will meet this morning beginning at 9am in the Winnebago County Courthouse.