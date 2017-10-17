Waldorf Homecoming Activities Begin on Thursday

Waldorf University will be a busy place beginning on Thursday as Homecoming activities begin and run through Sunday. Each team from all fall sports will be playing home matches and the university will other special events taking place as well. It all begins with the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen on Thursday night at 8pm in the Atrium.

On Friday, Warrior Crossing will be open in the Atrium beginning at 7am and continuing until 9pm. The library will have items from Waldorf’s history on display beginning at 8am until 5pm. There will be a registration period from 4pm until 5:30pm in Salveson Hall. At 5pm Waldorf University will honor the newest members of the Athletic Hall of Fame. Inductees this year include Carroll Carson from the Class of ’57. the 1962 football team, and Marissa Jensen from the Class of ’07. Alumni can also gather at the Paddler’s Tap, The Lodge, or Shooterz. THen Friday evening at 8pm in the Fieldhouse Parking Lot will be the annual Warrior Bonfire.

On Saturday, registration will take place in the Atrium Lobby from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Coffee will also be served. The library will present historical Waldorf items from 9am to 5pm. At 11am there will be several activities. There will be the 50th class reunion luncheon in the Salveson Ballroom. Meanwhile the All-Class Alumni Luncheon will take place in the Atrium and the Communications Department will hold their BBQ outside the Atrium entrance. Warrior fans can also tailgate in the Bolstorff Field parking lot beginning at 11am until game time at 1pm.

The games begin at 1pm with two features. The Warriors will take on the Mayville State Comets. The Warriors are 1-2 in the series against the Comets having lost last year 33-25 and lost in 2015 35-28. This year, the Comets are 0-7 and sit in last place in the North Star Athletic Association. The Warriors are 4-4 and sit in the middle of the conference standings.

The women’s soccer team will kick off at the Forest City High School with a match against the University of Jamestown Jimmies. The Jimmies are 10-4-1 on the season and are riding a two game winning streak going into the 1pm match.

The annual Homecoming Art and Craft Fair will be taking place in the Salveson Lobby from 1pm to 4pm.

The men’s soccer team will kick off after the football game as they will take on the Jamestown Jimmies at Bolstorff Field. The Jimmies are 4-5-1 and are coming off a stinging loss to Bellevue University last Saturday.

Evening activities will feature the Annual Alumni Choir Sing a Long as former choir members and directors will come together to sing favorites. Everyone is welcome to join in the festivities in the Recital Hall beginning at 4pm.

At 5pm, the Alumni Distinguished Service Dinner will take place in the Salveson Ballroom. This special event will recognize the 2017 Alumni distinguished Service Award honorees including Scott Anderson ’77 and the Reverend Robert Vaage ’79. Tickets are required to attend the event.

Those unable to attend the Distinguished Service dinner will be able to attend the World Wide Buffet in the Atrium. Here, former and current classmates can mingle during this buffet style event. The meal will consist of several stations where foods from throughout the world including Asian, Italian, Mexican, and more. Advance tickets can be purchased at the time of registration. The event is new to the Homecoming line-up of events.

Saturday evening will conclude with a Homecoming Music Concert at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Here, the Waldorf Choir and the Waldorf University Wind Symphony will perform a concert of music by various composers. Also performing will be the alumni band and choir.

Homecoming events conclude with the traditional Homecoming Worship Service at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Sunday at 9:15am. All are welcome to attend. Other services will take place at the First Baptist Church, and United Methodist Church in Forest City beginning at 10am, or others can attend services at the St. James Catholic Church, Calvary Baptist Church, First Congregational Church, or the Forest Evangelical Church beginning at 10:30am.