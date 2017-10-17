NIACC to Offer “Writing Your Family History” Class

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Community Education will offer a “Writing Your Family History” class on Monday, October 30 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Mason City Library (Mason City Room). The class is designed for students of all ages interested in writing their family history. Course instructor John Skipper will equip students with techniques to go beyond date of birth, date of death and other statistics and bring to life to all the characters in their family history.

Skipper has been a professional writer for more than 50 years and is currently a reporter and columnist for the Mason City Globe Gazette. He is the author of 16 books and is a contributing writer to Iowa History Journal. He taught Creative Writing for 25 years and twice has been a guest speaker at the National Writers Workshop. He says if anything tops his love of writing, it’s helping others with their writing.

Tuition is $25 paid upon registration (reference course number 110449). Space is limited so advance registration is required. Register by calling NIACC at 1-888-466-4222 ext. 4358 or register online at www.niacc.edu.