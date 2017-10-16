Worth County Board to Review Solar Development Agreement

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to first discuss road maintenance and the purchase of used pickups from the Department of Transportation. The effort to purchase the used vehicles from the DOT is a move to save money for the county taxpayers, instead of buying new trucks at a much higher cost. The board will consider the move and possibly approve it.

Drainage matters are very limited right now as the board will discuss the Drainage District 21 West Main Project. The clean out and repair effort will be highlighted in an engineers report which will outline the costs involved and the scope of the project. The board may plan for future considerations of the project such as bidding and actual reconstruction.

The board will also discuss the pending Solar Development Agreement which involves a company wanting to build a solar array in the county to generate commercial electricity. The board will review feasibility and the scope of the project in the meeting today.

Other actions include hearing from Ann Johnson who wishes to thank the board for their donation to the local meals program and the Iowa Citizens for Responsible Agriculture in Worth County.

The board will also touch on the difficult subject of leaving the current Mental Health Region or County Social Services. The supervisors are not happy with the service to Worth County citizens who are in need of mental health services. The board is also not happy with executive decisions on spending such as $375,000 for a mental health helpline. Worth is joining with Hancock, Winnebago, Wright, and possibly Kossuth in forming their own mental heath region in order to serve patients here and keep the money going to local services instead of metropolitan locations. Worth County has still not received a total figure as to how many patients are actually getting served from the Worth County area in the 22 county wide County Social Services program. Executives with the CSS have divulged information to Hancock and Winnebago counties, but have evidently refused that information to Worth. This leaves the supervisors wondering what their +$200,000 contribution to the program is actually paying for.

The board will meet in the Worth County Courthouse at 9am in Northwood.