Robert D. Fischer, 53, of Burt, formerly of Crystal Lake, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.

A graveside service will be held 10 A.M., Friday, October 20th at Crystal Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake with Rev. Dr. Glenn Wilson officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Exceptional Opportunities at P.O. Box 40, Algona, IA 50511 in memory of Robert.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Woden. (641) 926-5756 www.cataldofuneralhome.com