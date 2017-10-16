Lake Mills City Council to Discuss Grants and Microbreweries

The Lake Mills City Council will meet tonight beginning at 7pm in the Lake Mills City Hall. The board may approve two grant applications presented by Lake Mills Library Director Steph Stevens and Director of Recreation Lori Eekhoff. The council will review the contents of the grants and make the appropriate decisions.

After possibly approving a resolution to hire a new Power Plant Operator, the council will decide on a property sale. The site was formerly known as the Old City Dump and Resolution 17-55 clear the way for the sale to take place.

The city will also look at a referral from the Planning and Zoning commission on the need to change a zone to accommodate micro breweries. While no specific microbrewery was named, the council has placed it on the agenda for discussion.

The council will also amend the City of Lake Mills Schedule of Fees and potentially increase the Monthly Residential Solid Waste Collection Fee.