Hancock County Begins Interview Process With County Attorney Candidates

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 8:30am by hearing from Hancock County Engineer Adam Clemons on a road closing. The closure is located on 250th Street between Kent and Lake Avenues in the Britt Township. The county crews will be working on replacing a bridge and need for it to be completely closed to get the work done. That project is slated to begin on October 23rd and there is no projected end date as it will depend on the weather.

The board will hold a teleconference meeting with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors beginning at 9:30am and discuss a payment of $47,070 to Cory Juergens Construction. The work was done to Joint Drainage District #37-39. As such, Hancock County will need to pay $38,924 while Winnebago County owes $8,145. Both boards will need to approve the payments in the teleconference meeting.

The board is looking to get an update on the pending engineers report for Drainage Districts 44 and 8 Lateral 3. The board will hold a teleconference meeting with the engineering firm of Bolton & Menk to learn the details on the progress of the report.

The supervisors will take into consideration a letter stating that they will leave the County Social Services program which is a 20 county wide conglomeration formed to help in the cost of treating mental health patients in the represented counties. However, Hancock, along with Winnebago, Kossuth, Worth, Wright and others are not satisfied with County Social Services and are looking to keep the money they send to the service here in the area in a newly formed local conglomeration. This would then directly benefit local mental health patients instead of having them be placed on a waiting list for treatment and Hancock County monies being sent directly to metropolitan programs.

The board will then begin interviews for the recently vacated County Attorney position. They will be interviewing Jonathan Murphy, Todd Chelf, Scott Miller, and Blake Norman who are all the final candidates for the position. Norman, Chelf, and Murphy will conduct in person interviews while Miller will hold his by video conference.