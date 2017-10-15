Wright County Sells Park to Buy New Land

It was not unanimous, but the Wright County Board has decided to sell the Dows Community Park to Shannon Muhlenbruch. The purpose in selling the land was use the money to purchase a 2.5 acre section of timber land near Dows and turn it into a conservation and park area. Many thought that the move was a good one, while others accused the county conservation board of neglect of the Dows Community Park.

Muhlenbruch plans to clean up the Dow Community Park and not remove any trees that are good and strong. His hopes were to possibly turn the park into a private campground. He purchased the land for $10,500 and thought it was a great investment. He regularly sees people using the park and doesn’t see why the county conservation board wanted to get rid of the property. The board on the other hand, felt that the new acquisition was the better deal.

In the Wright County Board vote, only Supervisor Karl Helgevold voted no to the sale of the Dows Community Park.