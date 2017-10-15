Researchers Show Projected Costs of Climate Change

Economists warn that the costs of climate change in the United States, from the health impacts of air pollution to natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, could top $350 billion annually in the next 10 years.

However, Ryan Wiser, a senior scientist with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, said some of those costs could be offset if more states commit to renewable energy. According to his new report, the United States could save more than $160 billion in climate damage by 2050, and even more in health savings.

Wiser’s projections are based on existing Renewable Portfolio Standards. These laws are on the books in 29 states including Iowa, which first began requiring utilities to generate specific amounts of clean energy in 1983. Wiser noted that if states committed to larger portfolios, savings could add up to more than $1 trillion.



A separate study by the Universal Ecological Fund found that billion-dollar weather disasters in the United States are on the rise, with no sign of slowing. Wiser cautioned that it’s impossible to directly tie any individual natural disaster to climate change.

The U.S. Department of Energy ranks Iowa first in the nation in electricity generation from wind.

Wiser’s report is online at iopscience.iop.org, and the UEF study is at feu.us.org.