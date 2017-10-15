King Says That NAFTA Negotiations Can’t Change Immigration Laws

As the fourth round of NAFTA negotiations start in Washington, D.C., Congressman Steve King is releasing a copy of a letter he sent to United States Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer (USTR) reminding him that, under a federal law including language King authored, trade agreements cannot change immigration law in the United States or obligate the United States to grant or expand access to visas to Canadian and Mexican nationals.

“In 2016, I authored language which prohibits the executive branch from including either immigration or climate change provisions in trade agreement negotiations,” said King. “This language was signed into law by Barack Obama. The Constitution places authority over immigration in the legislative branch, not in the executive. It is important to remind our USTR that Congress is dedicated to the preservation of this language, and that Speaker Ryan and I are in full agreement on the topic.”