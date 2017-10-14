Waldorf University to Present “Othello”

Waldorf University’s Theatre Department presents Othello, November 15-18, 2017, at 7:30 pm in the Smith Theatre of Voss Hall.

Othello is a tragedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written in 1603. It is based on the story Un Capitano Moro by Cinthio, a disciple of Boccaccio, first published in 1565. The story revolves around its two central characters: Othello, a Moorish general in the Venetian army and the play’s main antagonist, lago.

“The Waldorf University Theatre Department is pleased to present a Shakespeare classic as its second performance of the year,” said Dr. Marla Britton-Johnson, Assistant Professor of Theatre for Waldorf. “Othello has themes of racism, love, jealousy, betrayal, revenge and repentance throughout. I’m pleased our students have risen to the challenge of this play, and it’s sure to be an unforgettable performance.”

“Being cast as Othello is exciting and terrifying at the same time,” said Toney Wise, a theatre major at Waldorf. University. “A lot of people know me as ‘the funny actor’ or ‘that guy who can sing’ and that’s great, but Shakespeare is a totally different ball game. The language is different and it makes you think more about your character and dig deeper into the play because the writing isn’t necessarily the easiest. I am very excited for the challenge and I’m super excited to perform it. Everyone should come see Othello November 15-18.”

Tickets can be reserved by emailing theatre@waldorf.edu or by calling the box office at 641/585-8585. Adults – $10, Seniors and students (non-Waldorf University) – $8 and Waldorf University students – $2.