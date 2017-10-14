NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Zebra Mussels Found in Big Spirit Lake

An invasive species has been discovered in Iowa’s largest natural lake. Mike Hawkins, a biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the presence of zebra mussels in Big Spirit Lake has been confirmed in two ways.

And the latest sample “got a hit” for zebra mussel larvae in the lake water, according to Hawkins. Big Spirit Lake is upstream from the Okoboji chain. Zebra mussels were discovered in the Okoboji area back in 2012.

The best way to stop the spread of invasive species like the zebra mussel is to clean the bottom of boats, canoes and kayaks once they’re out of a lake or stream — before the vessel is placed in another body of water. Zebra mussels form colonies on hard surfaces just below the water line, including boat propellers and swimming ladders. Hawkins says zebra mussels can “explode” in the bottom of the lake, too.

There are some tools to deal with other invasive species, but Hawkins there is no way to control the zebra mussel population once it gets into a lake. Big Spirit Lake sits a mile north of the city of Spirit Lake, along the Iowa-Minnesota border. Big Spirit covers nearly 57-hundred acres, making it the largest lake among the Iowa Great Lakes.