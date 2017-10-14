Garner Attempt to “Stuff the Bus” is Successful

This week, Garner residents, businesses, non-profits, and the Rotary Club were involved in an effort to get supplies to those victimized by Hurricane Harvey that made landfall on August 25th in Houston, Texas. The category 4 hurricane decimated parts of the city and left many homeless, without food, shelter, or even their belongings that were swept away or destroyed in the storm.

GoServ Global will take the supplies to churches in Houston where they will be distributed to those in need. They used a donated bus that will make its way down to Houston with the supplies and then travel on to the Nueva Conception mission in Guatemala. The bus was filled with items such as toiletries, clothing, non-perishables, and other essentials.

Students in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District played a big role in the success of the initiative in Garner. Students in the district raised $3,437 through various fund raising challenges to aid in the hurricane relief.

Several organizations were instrumental in getting the initiative off the ground in Garner. These included IMT, Stellar Industries, Zinpro, Schmidt Trucking, The Garner Chamber of Commerce and the Garner Rotary.