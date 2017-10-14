Bluegill, White, and Yellow Bass Are Good in the Saturday Morning Fishing Report

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Surface water temperature is 57 degrees. Water levels are near the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Good: Pick up bluegill just about anywhere along the shoreline in 2- to 5-feet of water. Use a small jig tipped with live bait or a small piece of crawler fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier, the west stone pier, and the inlet bridge. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig with a minnow in 2- to 6-feet of water along Ice House Point, the floating dock and the stone piers in Town Bay. Walleye – Fair: Use live bait fished along the Ice House Point shoreline and near the outlet in the east basin. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom near the floating dock, Ice House Point, and the rock piles near Cottonwood Point and the east basin. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures, twisters, or live bait to catch largemouth bass just about anywhere along the shoreline.

Brushy Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler in 5- to 15-feet of water. Drift near deep structure, drop-offs and weed lines. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig in 10- to 15-feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Throw topwater lures, weedless baits, spinners and plastic worms along weed lines, near cover and wood structure. Fish deeper for larger fish. Pick up small fish in the shallows. Muskellunge – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair:Use a minnow or leach fished below a bobber in shallower areas near shore. Some action may still be in deeper water – troll shad raps or drift crawlers on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or live bait fished from shore and in the dredge cuts.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try areas with rocky structure and along weed lines in 2- to 6-feet of water near the jetties, the fish house and the dam. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow under a bobber. Expect 6- to 9-inch fish.

Yellow Smoke Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills can reach 9 inches or more. Look for bluegills in 5- to 10-feet of water near the arm north of the swim beach, the flooded timber near the southwest shoreline, and the coves on the south shore. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or crawlers on the bottom in 5- to 10-feet of water.

Surface water temperatures in area lakes are in the mid 50’s. Cooler temperatures bring increased feeding activity and good shore fishing action. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Clear Lake

The water temperature is 57 degrees. The State dock on north shore has been removed for the season. Yellow Bass – Good: Drift a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or cut bait in 8- to 10-feet of water until you find fish. Try also near the rock reefs. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig and minnow near the rock reefs. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small jig or minnow near the vegetation in 3- to 5-feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or a live chub on the windward side of the lake. White Bass – Good: Use jigs and minnows. Shore anglers are having success fishing off the jetties in the early morning.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on a variety of baits. With the clear water, the best bite is during low light periods.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits. Yellow Perch – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler near the vegetation.

For information in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Yellow bass are very active in shallow; use tube jigs. Walleye – Good: The walleye bite is starting to pick up on the rock points.

Five Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Lots of yellow bass are being caught.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye activity has picked up after dark. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Lots of good sized perch are being caught, with some measuring up to 12-inches.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Angler acceptable bluegill are being caught in the bays. Black Crappie– Excellent: Crappie are very active right outside of the weed lines.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.



NORTHEAST

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River remains high and turbid; very few reports of some smallmouth bass being caught. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwater lures along rip-rap shorelines and woody structure.

George Wyth Lake

Walleye – Fair: Slowly troll or drift a minnow and slip bobber; some reports of anglers catching walleye.

Harold Getty Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a bobber at various depths.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River remains in good condition, but more rain is expected throughout the upcoming weekend. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rip-rap shorelines and woody structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and plastic tail tipped with half a nightcrawler on the downstream sandbar drop-offs or woody structure as the river is low.

Plainfield

Largemouth Bass – Good: Artificial baits, particularly spinnerbaits, have been the best. Yellow Bass – Fair: Cast jigs for some good yellow bass action.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

The Shell Rock River remains high and turbid.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River remains high and turbid; more rain showers are expected throughout the weekend.

With recent rainfall events, interior rivers remain high with muddy conditions. More rain is expected throughout the upcoming weekend. There have been fair reports on crappie being caught on some area Black Hawk County Lakes.Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 11.4 feet and is predicted to rise about a foot near 12 feet. Water temperature is near 60 degrees. Bluegill – Excellent: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good:Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are still being caught in the swifter current areas along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth fishing is improving with reports of many 2-3 pound fish being caught with a worm harness along the riprap near the Black Hawk bridge. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch– Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Try soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side-channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level has risen several feet to 19.6 feet and is predicted to rise another foot.Water temperature is 60 degrees at the lock and dam. Bluegill – Good: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are still being caught in the swifter current areas along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use live bait or artificials along rocky shorelines with good current. Best bite is towards evening. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Try soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Mississippi River at Guttenberg has risen a foot to 10.5 feet and is predicted to rise another foot by end of next week. Water temperature is 54 degrees at the Lock and Dam. Bluegill – Excellent: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are still being caught in the swifter current areas along main channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use live bait or artificials along rocky shorelines with good current. Best bite is towards evening. Largemouth Bass -Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Use soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side-channels. Bertom Lake area has been picking up.

Upper Mississippi water conditions have changed rapidly this week. Some ramps will experience minor flooding. Water clarity will diminish with localized rain this week. Cooler temperatures will move fish toward their winter holes, but they may be hard to find with increased current. Water temperature has fallen into the mid 50’s to 60 degrees this week.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Levels have risen greatly the past week; expect more rising water. Current water levels are 9.8 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 11.9 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is near 63 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and stink bait; move often if you do not find biting fish. High water is often good for the channel catfish bite. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker and worm rig works best. White Crappie – Fair: Fall is the best time to catch crappies on the Mississippi River, but panfish have not been biting the best in recent weeks. Look for them along log jams in backwater sloughs. Walleye – Fair: The wing dam fishing is well underway on the Mississippi River. Some anglers are using worm rigs while others are throwing crankbaits on the dams. Floating weeds and higher water are being a real hindrance to anglers. Bluegill – Slow: Rapidly changing conditions have made bluegills somewhat hard to find. Flathead Catfish – Good: Pull worm rigs near rocky habitats. Lots of flatheads have been caught this year. Smallmouth Bass – Good:Throw spinners or small crankbaits around rocky areas with strong current in the evenings. Floating weeds along the rock lines are causing issues getting to the smallmouths. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Habitat conditions for most largemouths is rapidly changing. Some are reported in the tailwater and on brush piles in larger sloughs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught in backwater areas on minnows by anglers fishing for bluegills or crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 10.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. This is nearly 4 feet higher than the last report; look for rising water again this week. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature has dropped to 64 degrees in the main channel. Try to remove any vegetation off your trailers. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy white lures. Channel Catfish – Good: Try worm rigs and stink bait above log jams and rock piles; let the smell of the bait flow into the log piles. Move often if you don’t find fish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use egg sinker and worm rigs. Drum bite in all types of river conditions. Walleye – Slow: Most anglers are fishing on the wing dams using worm rigs. Changing conditions has slowed the walleye bite. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Throw crank baits or spinners near rock piles with strong current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worm rigs in log piles in larger backwater and sloughs. Flathead Catfish – Good: Small flathead catfish are hitting on worms; mostly by people fishing for channel cats. Try large live bait fished in the evening hours for bigger flatheads. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some fish are on the weed edges while others are close to woody debris in the deeper sloughs. Black Crappie – Slow: Fall is a great time to fish for crappies. Use small minnows in the woody snags in backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels up greatly from last week. Current levels are 9.6 feet at Fulton, 12.3 feet at Camanche and 6.9 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is 64 degrees in main channel. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits along the channel weed lines. Changing conditions make finding bass more difficult. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are biting on worm rigs. Catch drum in nearly all moderate current areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worm rigs and prepared stink baits fished close to shoreline snags or along rock lines. Walleye – Slow: Most anglers are chasing walleyes on the wing dams this time of year. With high water, fish closer to shore to avoid stronger currents. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some anglers are trot lining flathead catfish using large bullheads as bait. Flathead are most active during the night and evening hours. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try along rock piles with current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worms and bobbers along vegetation lines. Changing conditions make it hard to consistently find bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Levels are up greatly to 9.5 feet at Rock Island. Expect water to rise slightly again this week. Water clarity is getting poor. Water temperature is near 65 degrees in the main channel. Channel Catfish – Good: High water is often when channel catfish go on a good bite. Try worms or stink bait along rocky shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite well this time of year. Put them on ice immediately if you are going to clean them. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use large live bait fished near shore during the night and evening hours. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouths along rock lines with strong current. White Bass – Fair: A few white bass are being caught in the tailwater reaches on white twister tails. Fall can be a great time to chase white bass.

Conditions on the Mississippi River are changing fast. The water level has risen greatly in the past week and the water temperature has dropped to the mid to low 60’s. Fishing conditions are still good, but some ramps will get minor flooding. Aquatic vegetation is floating in the River, so do your best to clean your boats and trailers and not transport vegetation to other bodies of water. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities is 9.67 feet and is rising. Tailwater stage has risen close to 3 feet since last week. Channel Catfish – Good: Try dip baits, crawlers or shad around the mouth of Sunset Marina, mouth of the Rock River, and around brush piles along the side channels and main channel. Some channel catfish are being caught on the wingdams below the 280 bridge. Bluegill – Good: Use waxworms under a bobber along brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye– Slow: Use jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan Slough. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan slough. White Crappie – Good: Use jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics around brush piles in the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine is 7.93 feet and is rising. Channel Catfish– No Report: Try crawlers, shad, or dip baits in brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels or wing dams. White Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters and side channels like Big Timber. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Use worms or waxworms under a bobber along brush piles in Big Timber(The Breaks) or Cleveland Slough. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing information for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 9.08 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is rising. Tailwater stage has risen close to 3 feet since last week. The gates are out of the water at the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dip baits, shad or nightcrawlers around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and flowing side channels around brush piles. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits to the wing dams or pull three-way rigs with crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or plastics in New Boston Bay.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.30 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. Tailwater stage has risen around 2 feet since last week. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try dip baits, nightcrawlers, or shad around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the side channels and backwaters around brush piles.

. River stages have been on the rise the past few days with the recent heavy rains. Tailwater stages have risen 2-3 feet since last week. Main channel water temperature is 62-63 degrees. River stages are forecasted to continue to rise. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the low 60’s. Rain and wind has reduced the number of anglers this week. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills fishing is improving as they start to move in shallow to feed. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to work their way into shallow water.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 64 degrees. The lake is a little turbid after the last couple of heavy rains. Angler activity has been fairly low, mostly because of the weather. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Bass fishing is getting better with bigger fish moving in shallow to feed. Black Crappie– Fair: Crappies are coming in shallow with the cooler water temperatures. Bluegill– Fair: Bluegills are starting to bite a little better now with a few more coming in shallow.

Lake Geode

The draining of the lake has begun. The rate of drop is very slow; more work will be done to increase the rate of drop to one foot a day sometime next week. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lake of the Hills

The fall trout release is this Saturday. The trout will be released at 10:30 a.m.; 200 will be tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Good: Hopefully the weather cooperates and we will have good trout fishing this weekend.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is around 60 degrees. The water is fairly clear. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the edges of the weed beds in 3- to 4-feet of water. They are in feeding on the little green sunfish and bluegills. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in and around the edges of the weed beds in 3- to 4-feet of water. Still plenty out in the deeper water, too.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler around underwater structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and crankbaits around the fishing jetties and brush piles.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig tipped with live bait in the flooded timber. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Walleye – Slow: Use nightcrawlers along the dam and other rip-rapped areas. Try also a minnow and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with live bait around structure in 4-to 6-feet of water. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the shorelines and around the jetties. Use a rubber worm among the vegetated areas and around deep structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or spinnerbaits around the brush piles. Slow down the presentation as the water cools. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait around submerged structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish. Black Bullhead – Slow: Try nightcrawlers fished on the lake bottom in about 6 feet of water.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.81 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. White Crappie – Fair: Troll crankbaits over submerged points and rock piles. Use small crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad as the crappies are suspended over these areas. Crappie will start to move shallow as the water cools. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait in areas where recent rains are flowing into the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits or blade baits around rock piles or vertically jig in these same areas. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits around submerged points; look for areas with a variation in depths. Try also trolling nightcrawler rigs.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler in areas along the shoreline with structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits in areas with rip rap or other types of structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll live bait or cast or troll shallow diving crank baits on the upper end of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or panfish jigs near riprap on the jetties for 9-to 10.5-inch crappies.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll tube jigs and twister or paddle tail jigs 3- to 8-feet down in 10- to 20-feet of water. The middle section of the lake has been the most consistent. Anglers will have to fish through the younger fish that are around 5 inches to find the older 9 inch fish.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are biting near shoreline vegetation and sunken brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are being caught off of main lake points. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers fishing near the rocks on the jetties and on the deep side of the island are picking up some crappies.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead shad above the mile long bridge in 6- to 12-feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll twister tail jigs or jigs tipped with minnows. Crappies will be schooled in areas such as the small bays off the main lake and Whitebreast arm, in the Marina Cove and the South Overlook arm.

Fall is an excellent time to target crappies. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Pond fishing has picked up with cooler water temperatures. Always get permission to fish privately owned farm ponds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast a variety of spinner type baits or plastics for fun catch and release fishing. Bluegill – Good: Cast small jigs or crawlers under a bobber to structure and along the shoreline. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait around structure.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good fish population. The lake is 3 feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish any tree pile and along the creek channel to find fish up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift crawlers to catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline and around jetties to find largemouth bass. Greenfield has a good number of 12- to 16- inch bass.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita will provide good fishing this year. Find a large crappie population averaging 9 inches and bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9.5 inches with small jigs tipped power bait or nightcrawlers on steep drop offs near the creek channel and in deep tree piles. Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll or drift small jigs tipped with power bait. Fish are 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass around underwater reefs and vegetation edges. Fish are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow lake bluegills have gained size and body condition after the mid-summer draw-down in 2016. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper tree piles and vertical jig to catch crappies up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift the open part of the lake for bluegills up to 9 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Slow drift crawlers to find bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There are many 12 inch bass in the lake that will provide fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Fair:Vertical jig tree piles or slow troll the face of the dam to catch black crappie averaging 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Cast the shoreline and brush piles to catch largemouth of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper brush piles for black crappie up to 10 inches. White Crappie – Fair: The white crappie in Viking are fewer in number, but larger fish (10- to 13-inches).

Water temperatures have cooled below 60 degrees in the S.W. district. Fish are more active with cooler water temperatures; get out to your favorite lake for good fall fishing.For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.





Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with spinnerbaits or jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles or stake beds. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 8 inches using small jigs or minnows fished near rock piles and stake beds.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished along cedar tree brush piles or shallow bays. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Summit Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch black crappie up to 9 inches with small jigs or minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles or along the HWY 25 bridge. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches using spinnerbaits fished along cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with crankbaits fished along rocky shoreline areas or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 9 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the cedar tree brush piles and rock piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near rock piles. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along main lake points. Walleye – Fair: Walleye of all sizes have been caught with crankbaits or jigs tipped with a minnow or leech fished near rock piles, along the roadbed or along the dam.

Water temperature in Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low to mid 60’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.



MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 23.50 ft. /40,100 cfs./56 degrees Fahrenheit (water temperature dropped 9 degrees from last week). The Missouri River is up 0.97 feet from last week. Fishing has been slow with few anglers out due to the heavy recent rainfall and high water conditions. Anglers are advised to watch out for logs and debris as well as rock structures and wing dikes that are under water. Expect Missouri River levels to be considerably higher further south.