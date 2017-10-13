Waldorf Women’s Golf Finishes Fourth at the Statesman Classic

Heavy rain washed away the second day on Tuesday, and a strong charge by the Warriors, leaving the Waldorf women’s golf team with a solid fourth-place finish at the Statesman Classic hosted by William Penn University.

Maria Valdes and Nicole Misner, who shot rounds of 9-over 81 and 10-over 82 respectively on Monday, led the charge for Waldorf by finishing seventh and tying for eighth individually in the final tournament of the Warriors fall season.

“It was great to see the ladies finish in the top 5 to end the season,” Waldorf assistant coach Cody Stovall said. “The hard work has started to pay off and it shows by where they finished, not only as a team but individually.

“They actually had a good shot to move up in the standings today based off of how they were playing before the eventual rainout, but overall I’m very pleased with their performance,” the Warrior coach added.

The Warriors shot a team score of 53-over 337 on the par-71, 5,838-yard Edmundson Golf Course and finished 29 shots back of host and tournament winner William Penn (24-over 308). Elise Warne of William Penn, who shot an opening-round 1-over 72, was the individual champion.

While Valdes and Misner led the way, the Warriors turned in a true team effort as Halle Hauer placed 20th overall after a 15-over 86, Kailee Ward tied for 21st at 17-over 88, and Haleigh Biernacki tied for 37th after a 23-over 94.

And Haley Lawrence, playing as an individual, finished for 40th with a first-round 24-over 95.