Lion’s Chili Supper Tonight to Benefit Local Residents in Need

The Mason City Noon Lions Club will have their Annual Tailgate Chili Supper fundraiser tonight. They are serving from 5pm to 8pm in the Mason City High School Gym Lobby. This is the last home football game of the Mason City Mohawks.

All funds raised by the Mason City Noon Lions Club support local service needs such as vision screenings for preschoolers and providing eye examinations, eyeglasses and hearing aids for adults who cannot afford to purchase these items for themselves. In addition, the Club helps to fund the District Diabetes Awareness fund, which helps local students attend Camp Hertko Hollow (for diabetes education). In past years, the Club also sponsored high school students attend a leadership camp.

Last year, the Lions helped screen the eyes of over 800 preschoolers at our local preschools and day care centers with the assistance from The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Tickets for the chili supper are $6 can be purchased at the door.