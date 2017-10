Harvest Hoedown Preparations Nearly Complete in Britt

The annual Harvest Hoedown will take place on October 19th in Britt. The fourth annual event is a chance for Britt businesses to showcase their stores during hours when daytime employees might not have the chance to patronize them. The participating stores will be open until 7pm with all kinds of specials, sales, wine tasting, discounts, and other fun events. There will also be horse drawn carriages for people to ride through town.

The event officially kicks off at 3pm on the 19th and will continue until 7pm that evening.