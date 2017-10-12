It’s Cookie Night Tonight as the Winnebago Relay for Life Exceeds 2017 Goals

The 2017 Winnebago County Relay For Life chapter raised $88,479 in the 2017 campaign year. Carolyn Sunde, chapter chairman said, “We are so grateful to the Winnebago County community for helping us surpass our $81,000 fundraising goal. These funds are instrumental in conducting cancer research, as well as for providing support to cancer patients and their families.”

Many fund raising events throughout the year contributed to the final tally, including the Relay for Life event in June, bake sales, Coaches Vs. Cancer events, the Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch, the KIOW Radiothon, etc., as well as contributions from generous corporate sponsors.

Relay For Life Coordinator Steve Lovik was thrilled at the response from Winnebago County residents.

One of the many groups who raise money for the fight against cancer in Winnebago County is in Forest City, and tonight the middle school students will sell the 300 cookies they baked as part of a math class project. The sales will be held at the Forest City High School during the volleyball games beginning at 4pm.

June 23, 2018 was also announced as the 2018 Winnebago County Relay For Life event and is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.