Waldorf Women’s Soccer’s Kiarra Houston Named Defensive Player of the Week

Waldorf’s Kiarra Houston anchored the Warriors defense on the week in a pair of games, and offensively even helped out with a shot on goal.

Houston’s effort on the pitch earned the sophomore from Sacramento, Calif., honors as the North Star Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer.

Along with playing all 90 minutes for Waldorf in each of the Warriors games against St. Catherine on Monday and Presentation on Saturday, Houston also came up with a key defensive play late in the game against Presentation.

Houston made a save on a shot in the 89th minute of play that helped ignite an offensive charge for Waldorf, which hit the post with a game-tying chance.

The honor is the first for Houston this season, and she becomes the first Warrior women’s soccer player honored as well.

Houston and the rest of the Waldorf women’s soccer team have this week off before returning to the pitch next weekend, hosting Jamestown in NSAA play at Forest City High School on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.