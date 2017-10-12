NIACC Soccer Splits With Scott Community College

The NIACC men’s soccer team pushed its winning streak to two with a 6-1 ICCAC victory over Scott CC Wednesday at the NIACC pitch.

NIACC (6-6 overall) led 3-0 at the half and added three more goals in the second half to move its league record to 3-3. The Trojans have outscored their last two opponents 10-1.

Six different NIACC players scored goals in Wednesday’s victory. Michael Donovan, Tom Cobham and Charlie Evans scored in the first half and Mike Merchant, Niall Coulthard and Jack Doyle scored in the second 45 minutes.

NIACC returns to action Saturday at home against DCTC in an ICCAC match. The match is slated to begin at 3 p.m.

NIACC women fall to Scott, 1-0

The NIACC women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Scott CC Wednesday afternoon on the NIACC campus.

The lone goal of the match came at the 40:36 mark of the second half when Lily Garcia scored on an assist from Bailey Yoder.

The NIACC women (3-7 oveall, 0-6 in the ICCAC) return to action Saturday at home against DCTC in an ICCAC contest. Match time is set for 1 p.m. on the NIACC campus.