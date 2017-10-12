Men’s Warrior Soccer Falls to Cardinal Stritch

Missed chances cost the Warriors, who just missed scoring a road upset at Cardinal Stritch on Wednesday afternoon. The Warrior men’s soccer team controlled much of the game and won the shots-on-goal battle, but a goal in the 38th minute allowed the host Wolves to escape with a 1-0 nonconference win.

“We controlled the game today, but we are missing easy goals and Cardinal Stritch punished us for that,” Waldorf men’s soccer coach Edgar Gonzaga said. “We can hold possession, control the tempo and shoot all we want, but if the ball doesn’t go in the back of the net we don’t win. Simple as that.”

Waldorf (6-6-2 overall, 1-0 NSAA) outshot Cardinal Stritch 10-6 in the opening half, and pushing forward, the Warriors earned four corner kicks and forced Wolves goalkeeper Pablo Ortiz to make six first-half saves.Ortiz was up to the task, fending off the Warriors time and time again, though, until his own team scored with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left until halftime.

A more evenly-played second half helped the Wolves protect their tenuous lead, despite Waldorf holding a 7-6 edge in shots on goal for the contest.Jacob Harris and Conner Schmidt led the Warriors offense as each fired a pair of shots on goal, and Waldorf keeper Mario Juarez made five saves in the game.

Waldorf now gets eight days off before hitting the pitch again as they host No. 21-ranked Columbia College on Thursday, Oct. 19, at noon at Bolstorff Field.