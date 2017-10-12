Area and the State Suffer From a Nursing Shortage

The nursing shortage in Iowa and across the country is getting the full attention of two educational institutions: Des Moines Area Community College and the University of Iowa.



In an agreement announced this week, prospective nurses can take their first three years of schooling at DMACC, then transition to the University of Iowa for a final year of online training. The agreement dramatically reduces the cost of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in nursing.



Julie Zerwic, dean of the University of Iowa College of Nursing, said this is one way to attract highly skilled workers to the field.

Before this agreement, students who wanted more than an associate’s degree in nursing had to seek out a four-year college after completing two years at DMACC, essentially doubling the per-credit-hour cost of their education. The state and nation are not only in need of nurses to care for an aging population, the nursing workforce is seeing a surge of retirements and not enough people to fill those positions.



Zerwic said increasing the number of nurses who have bachelor’s degrees rather than associate’s degrees is beneficial to more than the nurses themselves.

The American Nurses Association projects there will be 100,000 registered nurse jobs available annually through 2022 – far more than any other profession. Zerwic noted there aren’t enough nursing professors either, but more seamless and affordable nursing education options can also help address that challenge.