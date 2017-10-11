Winnebago Treasurer’s Office Will Close on Thursday

A mandatory training program will force the Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office to close on Thursday. The staff in the office has to attend the annual Statewide Driver’s License Issuance Conference in order to meet certification requirements. As a result the office has to close but will reopen again on Friday at it’s usual time. According to Julie Swenson, Winnebago County Treasurer, her department is regretting any inconvenience that this may cause to the residents of the county, but these training sessions are required.

She recommends that anyone who was intending to take care of business at the Treasury Office, should adjust their schedule accordingly to either today or Friday.