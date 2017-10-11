Winnebago Sheriff’s Office Looking for Rake Home Invaders

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in a case of home invasion in Rake. The burglary took place on Monday between 7pm and 9pm according to officials. The home is located in Rake and Sheriff Peterson said they are looking for anything out of the ordinary.

So if anyone saw strange cars in the neighborhood, or new faces, possible walking down the road in town, the Sheriff’s Office wants to know. The office can be reached by calling (641) 585-2828. The department would not release further details on the case as all leads are being thoroughly investigated for possible connections to the home invasion.