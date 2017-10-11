Waldorf Volleyball Plays Well With Shuffled Lineup But Falls at William Penn

– The Warriors did their best to show off their ability to adapt Tuesday night, playing without starting setter Elisabeth Tramm.

Senior Kaitlyn Monck stepped in and led the team, giving Waldorf a strong performance in a nonconference battle at William Penn, but unfortunately for the Warriors (4-19 overall, 1-7 NSAA) the Statesmen proved to be too tough a foe on the evening, holding off Waldorf, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19.

“We fought hard tonight, but came up short,” Waldorf head coach Bri Ebenhoe said. “Several Warriors were playing new positions in the absence of Elisabeth Tramm and it took time to build our rhythm and connections.

“We saw flashes of brilliance and incredible play, though.”

An April Jones kill helped the Warriors to an early 11-8 lead in the opening set, and an Angie Gore kill off a Monck assist put Waldorf on top 19-16.

But the Statesmen (8-17) took advantage of the Warriors playing with a different lineup, rallying for four straight points to grab a late lead en route to the opening-set win.

Waldorf hung around in the second set, getting as close as 14-11 back on a Gore kill, before the Statesmen pulled away for a two set lead in the match.

Battling to get their first win of the match, a pair of Kyra Platzek kills helped Waldorf to an early 6-2 lead in the third set, but a 7-0 run by William Penn put the Statesmen on top for good as they closed out the three-set victory.

“We committed 35 errors, which is always difficult to overcome,” said Ebenhoe, who was already looking ahead to the team’s next match when they host No. 19-ranked Bellevue at the Hanson Fieldhouse next Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 pm. “We are looking forward to getting back in the Hanson Fieldhouse tomorrow and becoming a better team. We have a week off and are looking to come back rested and healthy for our next NSAA match.”

Gore led the offense and defense for the Warriors on the night, recording 15 kills and adding 13 digs, while Erica Fee helped out with 10 digs, and filling the role of setter Monck dished out 33 assists.