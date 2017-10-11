Area Officials Allege Hospice Centers are Underused

Hospice is ideally suited to supporting caregivers and patients throughout the last months of life, not just the last days. So says the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, responding to the latest facts and figures that indicate people who access care often do so too late to fully benefit.



The organization’s chief executive, Edo Banach, says the research published in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society, indicates they’re headed in the wrong direction.

Banach says it’s a complex problem, but one of the key issues is that patients and their families too often view the acceptance of hospice care as a sign they’ve given up.



Nine Iowa hospitals are participating in a national study which gives people who qualify for the Medicaid hospice benefit the option to elect to receive supportive-care services typically provided by hospice while continuing to receive curative services.



The report shows that the median length of hospice service in the United States is 23 days. Banach says their motivation to increase the length of hospice care is not financial.

Banach says there’s a cultural challenge they’re dealing with as well. He notes that the concept of death isn’t something people are willing to address.