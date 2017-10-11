Grassley Wants a Review of the Bump Stocks Rule

Senator Chuck Grassley is joining two of his colleagues in the Iowa Congressional delegation in calling for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to take another look at its rule allowing so-called “bump stocks.” Those devices were used by the sniper in last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. Grassley, a Republican, is shifting the blame, saying bump stocks were deemed legal for sale during President Obama’s time in office.

Congressman David Young and Senator Joni Ernst, both Iowa Republicans, are calling on the Trump Administration to quickly review federal regulations on the devices, which enable semi-automatic weapons to fire much more rapidly. Grassley says he’s against making a knee-jerk reaction and will not introduce legislation right away on bump stocks or anything else relating to restrictions on firearms.

Grassley says the A-T-F ruled in 2010 that it would not regulate the bump stock device.

The shooter in Las Vegas opened fire on the night of October 1st from a 32nd floor hotel room window, spraying bullets into a crowd at a country music festival. A woman from northwest Iowa was among the 58 people killed, and more than 500 were injured in the stampede. Funeral arrangements are being announced today for 33-year-old Carly Kreibaum of Sutherland. Kreibaum was a Sibley native, married and a mother of two. Her funeral is scheduled for 10:30 A-M on Saturday in Sutherland at the town’s community center. She’ll be buried at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland.