Winnebago Board to Discuss Public Health Funding

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to discuss drainage, public health funding, and road issues. The board will meet at 9am at the Winnebago County Courthouse. The meeting will commence with discussions surrounding the sale of the old jail facility. The board intends to auction off the property and may approve a contreact with Bruce Helgeson of Hawkeye Auctions

The board will then focus on drainage. They will look at possible change orders for Drainage District 54-52-17 Lateral 6 which involved a cleanout and repair. There will also be a second pay estimate that needs board approval.

The board will also look at equipment purchases for the Secondary Road Department. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will present the needed purchases and assist in revising the 2018 five year road program.

Questions surrounding the future funding amounts to the Winnebago County Public Health Department will be answered in the meeting this morning. Concerns over the amount of funding were raised recently and the board will hear from Ruth Merchant regarding how much the county needs to budget for the department.

The board will then have discussions regarding the continuing issue on county mental health funding and if Winnebago County should remain in the 22 county region where rural tax dollars are being sent to larger metropolitan hospitals to treat patients who may not be from this area. The county is considering breaking away from the large group and forming a north Iowa coalition. Several other counties have expressed interest in doing the same.